Tando Adam Press Club announces newly-elected body for 2025

SANGHAR - The elections for the Tando Adam for the year 2025 were conducted under the supervision of Election Committee Chairman Manzoor Ahmed Yousafzai and members Imdad Rahi and Umar Farooq Qureshi. The following office bearers were elected unopposed, President Sheeraz Samoon, Vice President Haji Khan Solangi, General Secretary Javed Mustafa, Joint Secretary Ashiq Hussain Sand, Treasurer Haji Zeeshan Shaikh, Office Secretary Rana Suleman and Waseem Farooqi, Imdad Rahi, Umar Farooq Qureshi, Rana Mukhtar as Members Governing Body. On this occasion, the newly elected President, Shiraz Samoon, congratulated his team and expressed his commitment to highlighting public issues and striving for their resolution. He also emphasized working for the betterment of the and the welfare of journalists.