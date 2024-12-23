Monday, December 23, 2024
Terrorist killed in joint operation by CTD, police in Lakki Marwat

Terrorist killed in joint operation by CTD, police in Lakki Marwat
Web Desk
2:09 PM | December 23, 2024
In a joint intelligence-based operation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police neutralized a terrorist in the Shagai area of Lakki Marwat, within the jurisdiction of Gambila police station.

During the exchange of fire, one militant was killed while two others managed to escape. The slain terrorist was identified as Asif Ali, a local militant commander and close associate of the notorious most-wanted terrorist Inamullah, also known as Lamba.

Authorities recovered weapons from the scene and revealed that the terrorists were planning to launch an attack against security forces and police. Inamullah and another fugitive terrorist, identified as Wilayat, evaded capture during the operation.

The CTD has intensified efforts to apprehend the fleeing militants and thwart further threats to security in the region.

