Tessori lauds APPNA welfare initiatives

Karachi - The Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, said on Sunday that Pakistan lacks no talent, noting that many renowned doctors in the United States are of Pakistani origin.

He also highlighted that graduates from Dow University are making their mark globally.

Speaking at a reception held in honor of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) at the Governor House, the Governor welcomed the guests from the United States and praised the organizers for arranging the gala.

Kamran Tessori commended APPNA’s welfare initiatives, emphasizing the necessity of utilizing the Association’s expertise. He stated that the doors of the Governor House were open to the public, and advanced IT courses were being conducted there to empower the youth.

The Governor stressed the importance of improving individual actions and attitudes to uphold Pakistan’s dignity, emphasizing that collective efforts were essential for the country’s progress.