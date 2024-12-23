Trump calls US control of Greenland ‘absolute necessity'

US President-elect Donald Trump Monday reignited the debate over Greenland, calling the autonomous Danish territory’s ownership and control an "absolute necessity" for the US.

Trump reiterated his stance on Truth Social while announcing Ken Howery, co-founder of PayPal, as his pick for US ambassador to Denmark.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States,” Trump wrote.

Despite gaining autonomy from Denmark in 1979, Greenland remains reliant on Copenhagen for foreign affairs, security, and financial matters. The territory is known for its vast reserves of uranium, gold, oil, and gas.

In 1946, former US President Harry Truman offered Denmark $100 million in gold to purchase Greenland.

In 2019, then-President Trump expressed interest in buying the island, a move that led to a brief diplomatic rift between Washington and Copenhagen. The tensions prompted Trump to cancel a planned state visit to Denmark.