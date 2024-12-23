Trump dismisses suggestions that he has ‘ceded the presidency’ to Elon Musk

US President-elect Donald Trump dismissed claims that Elon Musk wields undue influence over his administration following the tech billionaire’s prominent role in blocking a Congressional budget bill last week.

Speaking at the conservative group Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest event Sunday in Phoenix, the capital of the southwestern US state of Arizona, Trump rejected the idea that he had "ceded the presidency" to Musk, calling it a "hoax" pushed by his political opponents.

"No, he’s not going to be president," he told a cheering crowd. "You know why he can’t be? He wasn’t born in this country."

Musk, the South Africa-born CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is constitutionally ineligible to hold the presidency.

His intervention in the budget negotiations alongside Trump helped derail an emergency spending measure, forcing Congress to find an alternative hours before a government shutdown.

While Musk’s influence has drawn criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, Trump emphasized their shared goals, noting his recent appointment of Musk to lead the proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a non-governmental presidential advisory commission, is aimed at reducing federal spending.

'Golden age of America upon us'

The collaboration between Trump and Musk has spurred speculation about a potential rift, particularly as Musk’s high-profile actions have earned him the nickname "President Musk" among critics.

Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., however, downplayed any tensions, saying "the media is trying to cause a schism to stop these two from achieving what they do best."

Despite the controversy, Trump’s speech struck a celebratory tone.

Amid chants of "Trump! Trump! Trump!" and bursts of pyrotechnics, he declared that "the golden age of America is upon us."

He also reiterated plans to address foreign and domestic issues, from resolving the Russia-Ukraine war to tackling excessive fees to use the Panama Canal.