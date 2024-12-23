Monday, December 23, 2024
Two cops suspended over abuse of powers

Staff Reporter
December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended two police officers on charge of abuse of powers. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the CPO had received complaints against SHO Batala Colony Inspector Abdul Jabbar and Sub Inspector Taufail Ahmad and orders SP Iqbal division to probe into the matter. The inquiry officer however proved both police officers guilty of abuse of powers. Therefore, the CPO suspended Inspector Abdul Jabbar and Sub Inspector Taufail Ahmad while further departmental action was under progress, he added.

Staff Reporter

