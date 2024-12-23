Monday, December 23, 2024
Unhygienic Food in Hostels

December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Food is a basic human need; if it deteriorates, no one eats it. Yet, the conditions for students living in hostels across Pakistan are deplorable. They eat whatever is cooked in hostels, often paying substantial sums while receiving substandard meals in return.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of students leave their homes to pursue quality education in cities like Islamabad and elsewhere, hoping for a brighter future. Instead, they face the daily ordeal of rancid bread and adulterated food. This unhealthy diet weakens their health, making them vulnerable to diseases like typhoid.

Hostel kitchens are rarely cleaned properly, with stains and filth commonplace. Deplorable food conditions have become the norm. Surprisingly, hostels display “food certificates” from recognised authorities as showpieces, despite their lack of merit. Associations among hostel tycoons seem to exist only to enforce annual rent hikes, neglecting food quality, living conditions, or proper management.

Ensuring hygienic food for hostel residents is not just about health—it is their right to live and study in a safe environment. The Ministry of National Food Security and Research must take an active role in establishing food safety, quality, and nutrition standards for hostels. It is high time authorities addressed this issue to safeguard the well-being of students.

HASSAN RAZA,

Larkana.

