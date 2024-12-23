Monday, December 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Women’s equal role in elections key to achieve lasting peace: CEC

Women’s equal role in elections key to achieve lasting peace: CEC
NEWS WIRE
December 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja stated on Sunday that lasting peace and political stability, vital for national prosperity, can only be achieved through the equal participation of women, who make up nearly 50% of the population, in the electoral process. In his message on National Working Women’s Day, observed on December 22, 2024, the CEC proudly acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Pakistani women in strengthening democracy.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) remains dedicated to its constitutional mandate of conducting elections honestly, justly, and fairly. In recent years, we have made notable progress in overcoming the challenges faced by women as voters and candidates.

The CEC stated that through focused efforts, the gender gap in electoral rolls has been reduced from over 11.7 percent in 2018 to 7.49 percent, a remarkable achievement within five years.

Murree master plan to be designed with 25-year vision

He further noted that, encouragingly, more women than men were added to the electoral rolls during this period, with the goal of eliminating the gap entirely in the upcoming elections. The legal reform mandating political parties to allocate 5% of their tickets to women was a crucial step in enhancing women’s representation as candidates. However, the CEC recognizes that further reforms and stricter accountability measures are necessary to ensure compliance and greater ticket reservation for women candidates.

The CEC said ECP is committed to promoting inclusivity within its workforce by increasing the representation of women as staff and election officers, while ensuring a workplace free from discrimination and harassment.

He also expressed pride in the fact that the CEC is one of the pioneering institutions in Pakistan and the Asia region to adopt Pakistan’s first-ever “Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework.” This framework provides a strategic vision to empower women, girls, minorities, transgender persons, and persons with disabilities.

5 dead, 1,350 injured in 1,275 RTCs in Punjab during last 24 hours

The CEC also highlighted that the ECP has introduced Gender-Responsive Budget Planning to ensure fair and equitable resource distribution.

On this significant occasion, the CEC urged all women, especially young girls, to actively participate in elections as voters and candidates, encouraging others to follow suit. He emphasized that their participation is crucial for the peace, stability, and democracy of Pakistan.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1734938671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024