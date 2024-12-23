Women’s role pivotal in shaping country’s future: PM

Acknowledges women’s indispensable contributions in nurturing families, raising future generations.

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the invaluable contributions of working women in Pakistan, acknowledging their essential role in building society and driving the nation’s economic progress.

In his message on the occasion of National Working Women’s Day, the prime minister emphasized that women constitute more than half of Pakistan’s population and are pivotal in shaping the country’s future. Quoting the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA), he said, “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

He reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for women, enabling them to excel and contribute to national advancement. Highlighting the achievements of women in leadership roles across various fields, including education, healthcare, business, and public service, the prime minister acknowledged their indispensable contributions not only in professional spheres but also in nurturing families and raising future generations.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by working women, the prime minister outlined several government initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering them including the provision of youth interest-free loans to encourage entrepreneurship among women, establishment of an endowment fund for women’s education and sports development, creation of daycare centers to help women balance work and family responsibilities and specialized training programs to enhance women’s skills and leadership potential. “My government envisions a future where women in leadership are the norm, not the exception,” the prime minister stated.

He also stressed the importance of creating women-friendly work environments that allow them to thrive, emphasizing that fostering their talents is key to ensuring their continued role in shaping Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.