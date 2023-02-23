Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Wednesday during a crackdown detained 18 professional beggars, two profiteers and sealed two shops for overcharging and selling expired edibles. During the inspection at 131 different areas, the ICT teams fined Rs 11000 to different shopkeepers on violations and non-compliance upon the government notified rate list of essential items, seized 12 kilograms of polythene bags while 18 professional beggars were also shifted to the police station. The team also sealed two illegal petrol and three LPG filling stations, while a clinic was also sealed on corrupt practices. Meanwhile, a massive operation against encroachments and trespassers was also conducted at the main double road fruit and vegetables market, Murree Road, and Bara Kahu.