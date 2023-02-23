Share:

LAHORE - The 5-Day International Gas­troenterology Conference-2023 kicked off at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) here on Wednes­day and a training Endoscopy Workshop was organized for the awareness and training of the young doctors on the first day. As many as 40 operations were performed free of cost of Endos­copy patients in the workshop whereas more than 200 local and foreign doctors participated in this conference where medi­cal experts directly performed operations of liver, stomach and intestinal diseases in the light of modern research. In their spe­cial speeches, Professor Dr. Ghi­yas-un-Nabi Tayyab and Chief Organizer of the conference Professor Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor called the holding of the Inter­national Conference as a good omen for Pakistan. They said that participation of a large number of foreign doctors in the conference was a proof of the confidence of the international community be­cause the young doctors would be able to update their medi­cal knowledge and professional skills through the Gastroenterol­ogy Conference. They said that the noble event would support young doctors and improve their future and the health of the pa­tients, as well. Professor Israr-ul-Haq said that from this confer­ence, doctors would get valuable opportunities to learn from the experience of senior ones from developed countries