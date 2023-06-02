Share:

Strong tremors were felt in the federal capital on early Thursday morning.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted the federal capital Islamabad and surrounding areas on Thursday morning. According to the Seismological Center the earthquake was so severe that people came out of their homes reciting the ‘Kalma-e-Tayyaba’.

The Seismological Center furthered that the epicenter of the earthquake was the border area of Tajikistan and its depth was 60 kilometers. As per initial reports the tremors were also felt in Abbottabad and Malakand areas.