Share:

MULTAN - 71 power pilferers were held during separate operations launched by Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) throughout South Punjab in a day, said the concerned of­ficial on Wednesday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Ra­him Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 158,000 electricity units.