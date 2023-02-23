Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Awami Party (ANP) has decided to boycott by-elections for National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in protest of the decision of one so-called political party whose sole candidate will contest multiple seats, turning the entire exercise into a farce.

Aimal Wali Khan, Provincial President of the ANP, stated on Wednesday that his party would not participate in the KP by-elections for National Assembly seats because a certain party (without naming the PTI) brings only one candidate (Imran Khan) to contest all of the seats.