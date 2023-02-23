Share:

Arfa Karim was a Pakistani intellectual who made Pakistan proud by becoming the youngest Pakistani Microsoft Pakistani professional in 2004 when she was only 9 years old. At the age of 10, Arfa was invited by Bill Gates to visit Microsoft’s headquarters in the United States. She was the pride of Pakistan and was known worldwide because of her manifest achievements.

But unfortunately, she could not live longer to expand her wisdom and died of cardiac arrest on January 14, 2012. It has been 11 years since her death. According to the Arfa family, after her sudden death, the government made plenty of promises to make an IT university in her name to provide to education to all those who could not afford it. But after 11 years, no fulfillment of the promises has been done, and nothing has been constructed, though the biggest dream of the young Pakistani intellectual was to provide a platform for it the keen and poor people so that they can grow up to be another kind of intellectual. She didn’t get credit for her intelligence or for creating a world record. It is requested to the government build a university in her name and memory so that this motivates young readers to take a step to bring another proud intellectual of Pakistan.

GULSAMEEN NAUHANI,

Kech.