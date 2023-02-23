Share:

Levies Force Wednesday night recovered abducted woman, Giran Naz, her four sons, and a daughter that were allegedly in the custody of Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in the province's Barkhan district.

Khan Muhammad Marri, the man whose three family members were murdered, had accused Khetran of keeping his children in a "private jail".

The action was taken after protests spread across Balochistan demanding the recovery of missing persons. The provincial minister was also taken into custody by police for his involvement in the brutal murder.

However, during the search operations, Marri's wife, Giran Naz, who was presumed dead, along with her children Farzana, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Ghaffar, Imran and Abdul Sattar were recovered, according to Levies officials.

The force took action in three districts as Khan Muhammad Marri's family was held hostage at different locations.

The Levies Quick Response Force conducted operations in East Balochistan and South Punjab to recover the hostages, it said. The force also foiled an attempt to transfer the two kidnapped boys to Punjab.

No arrests were made in the operations, the Levies Force added.

On Wednesday, Khetran was arrested for his alleged connection with the gruesome murder of three people, the police said — as the bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan district.

"Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is accused of murdering three people and that is why he has been taken into custody," police said, as the protesters continued their sit-in for the third consecutive day in Quetta demanding justice.

The protesters — who have staged a sit-in along with the three bodies at the Fayyaz Sumbal Chowk — are demanding a case be registered against Khetran, his ministry taken away, and the five people in captivity be recovered.

Late Tuesday night, the police had also raided the minister's residence to recover Marri's five children and sealed roads leading to Khetran's house in Quetta's Patel Bagh.

A spokesperson for the police said that a special investigation team was interrogating the minister and raids were being conducted to recover the "kidnapped" people.

"More arrests are expected in the murder of a mother and her two sons. A few days back, the woman had issued a video message claiming that she was in Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran's prison," the spokesperson said.

"Days after the woman's video message came to the fore, she and her sons were found dead in a well in a well in Barkhan," the spokesperson said.

When the pressure grew on the police, they registered a case against unknown persons under Sections 34 (doing any act with intention of causing harm to any person), 202 (Causing disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 302 (qatl-i-amd) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

After coming under severe criticism, Khetran denied allegations of involvement in the murders and claimed to be a “peaceful and law-abiding person”.

“Accusations of owning a private prison and the murder of three people is a conspiracy to damage my political reputation,” he said, adding that his house was searched by the previous government as well.

“Had there been a jail, it would have been discovered,” he insisted, “However, if anyone is still in doubt, they can check my house.”

He further said that the allegations were a “sinister attempt” to deprive him of the “right of regional politics”.