MULTAN - First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Wednesday formally opened an education centre to impart free education to poor destitute children of the husk cottage settlements’ dwellers in Multan, saying that bringing chil­dren back to school was impera­tive for Pakistan’s socio-econom­ic development.

“I am glad to have opened the second education centre set up by Taaray Zameen Per (TZP) trust and congratulate not only the TZP team that made it hap­pen but most importantly the children and their poor families for having free access to educa­tion,” the first lady said while ad­dressing the opening ceremony.

She said that the trust was not only making free arrangements for education of 250 children but also provided shelter to 29 families. She also commended the trust for its noteworthy ef­forts in providing ration to poor families besides free meals to hospitals adding it should serve as an inspiration for all of us to continue efforts to support those who need our help the most.

“When we talk about under­privileged children, we not only need to meet their basic life ne­cessities like food, clothing but also make their access to educa­tion easy.”

Begum Samina Arif Alvi said education was the right of every individual but expressed con­cerns that over 20 million chil­dren were out of schools owing to a variety of factors.

“We need to bring children back to school and make suitable arrangements for their educa­tion if we want to see Pakistan progressing,” she maintained, adding that education for under­privileged children was not just a moral duty but a prerequisite for development of the country.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi made an impassioned appeal to phi­lanthropists, and social welfare organisations to contribute gen­erously to bring underprivileged children back to school and stressed that only a united effort from all sectors of society can help Pakistan transform human capital into a growth-oriented treasure. She said that such ef­forts would not only help poor come out of poverty but also help children learn critical thinking, be creative and acquire problem solving skills.