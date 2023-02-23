Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has renamed Farash Town Apartments project initiated under the vision of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for low and middle income groups and is going to sell these apartments to wealthy overseas Pakistanis to earn foreign remittances.

The said project of about 4000 apartments was launched by the city managers in collaboration with the Naya Pakistan Development Housing Authority (NPDHA) in April 2021 with an aim to provide affordable living to the low and middle income groups of the country.

Not only this, but 400 apartments were earmarked to be given to the residents of ‘Kachi Abadis’ as well. It was envisioned to give 2000 apartments through NPDHA to its members, who were supposed to be the low or middle income people while the rest of 1600 apartments were allocated to CDA to sell in the open market.

Governments usually change the names of such development schemes after transition from one political party to another but rarely change entire concept and the spirit behind a certain project but in aforementioned case, the civic authority is going to sell apartments to overseas Pakistanis on market rate instead of giving to the marginalised segment of the society as originally purposed.

According to an advertisement flouted in the national dailies, CDA offered overseas Pakistanis to purchase these apartments but in US dollars alone by renaming the Farash Town Apartments project as Nilore Overseas Residencia Phase-I.

The two-bed apartments would be sold to overseas Pakistanis on a flexible payment plan and special incentive would be offered to buyers on lump sum payment.

A senior officer of the authority informed The Nation that the decision is taken on the directions of the federal government to help increase foreign reserves of the country through sale of these apartments to the overseas Pakistanis. Sources informed that a couple of options were deliberated on upon the strict direction of the federal government to launch a scheme for overseas Pakistanis but finally agreement was reached on this decision.

When contacted, Islamabad’s President of Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf and former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan termed the decision as anti-lower and middle class.

He said our government had started multiple projects across the country to provide housing facilities to poor people in respectable manners but this government stopped all of them in political enmity.

“They want to sell poor people’s project to overseas Pakistanis but mark my words they (overseas) will not invest as they love Imran Khan,” he predicted, adding: “Overseas Pakistanis want to see the social uplifting of country’s poor people but this government is exploiting the marginalised segments of the society with its policies.”

This scribe tried to get the version of CDA Chairman Noor-ul- Amin Mengal on this decision and also extended written questions but he was unavailable for his comments.

Meanwhile, sources informed that after the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, CDA in August 2022 had revised the PC-I of the said project changing its scope from affordable living facility for low income group to high-end apartments for potential buyers on market rates.

The development work on site is carried out by the Frontier Works Organisation and it is expected that a reasonable number of apartments will be ready for possession in July this year.