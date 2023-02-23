Share:

Foremost, I will admire your and your team’s exertions. After that, I desire to talk about a trending issue of today through the columns of your esteemed newspaper. To begin with, in the recent few days, I was commemorating that different people are using various sources to show others’ character according to their will. Using audio, video, and cyber-bullying people are pressuring others for childish reasons.

People in our country start believing such things without doing any research regarding matters. Such an attitude of ours will only aggravate people’s sentiments. Not only this but it also affects the career of victims. Those people who face such situations can get mentally affected due to which their life is also being put in danger. It’s a point to understand that character assassination and bullying a person is the worst form of sin. It’s against human etiquette and ethics. To make our society evil-proof, we need to raise our voices against such topics and we should also research such subjects before believing in them.

I hope you will publish this letter in your esteemed newspaper so people can know about such a sensitive topic.

MARVI MALIK,

Sindh.