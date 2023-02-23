Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken a suo motu notice over delay in election of provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Justice has constituted a nine-member bench to hear the case on Thursday.

The nine-member bench includes:

Justice Umar Ata Bandial (Chief Justice of Pakistan)

Justice Ijaz ul Hassan

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah

Justice Munib Akhtar

Justice Yahya Afridi

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar

Justice Athar Minallah