Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has taken a suo motu notice over delay in election of provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Chief Justice has constituted a nine-member bench to hear the case on Thursday.
The nine-member bench includes:
Justice Umar Ata Bandial (Chief Justice of Pakistan)
Justice Ijaz ul Hassan
Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah
Justice Munib Akhtar
Justice Yahya Afridi
Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi
Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar
Justice Athar Minallah