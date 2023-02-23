ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted a nine-member larger bench to hear suo motu matter regarding the announcement of date to hold Punjab and KP Assemblies elections.
The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed
Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing of the matter today.
In an official statement released in this regard on Wednesday, the apex court stated that the questions referred for the consideration of the bench are as follows: a) Who has the constitutional responsibility and authority for appointing the date for the holding of a general election to a Provincial Assembly, upon its dissolution in the various situations envisaged by and under the Constitution? b) How and when is this constitutional responsibility to be discharged? 5 c) What are the constitutional responsibilities and duties of the Federation and the Province with regard to the holding of the general election?
Earlier, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi had referred the matter related to delay in the provincial assemblies elections to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice in this regard. The statement said that having considered the above, and the material placed before the Chief Justice, he is of the view that the issues raised require immediate consideration and resolution by this Court. It added, “Several provisions of the Constitution need to be considered, as also the relevant sections of the Elections Act. In particular, the issues involve, prima facie, a consideration of Article 17 of the Constitution and enforcement, inter alia, of the fundamental right of political parties and the citizens who form the electorates in the Punjab and KPK Provinces.