ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan has constituted a nine-member larger bench to hear suo motu matter regarding the an­nouncement of date to hold Punjab and KP As­semblies elections.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandi­al and comprising Jus­tice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Jus­tice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed

Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah will conduct hearing of the matter today.

In an official statement released in this regard on Wednesday, the apex court stated that the questions referred for the consideration of the bench are as fol­lows: a) Who has the constitutional re­sponsibility and authority for appoint­ing the date for the holding of a general election to a Provincial Assembly, upon its dissolution in the various situations envisaged by and under the Constitu­tion? b) How and when is this constitu­tional responsibility to be discharged? 5 c) What are the constitutional responsi­bilities and duties of the Federation and the Province with regard to the holding of the general election?

Earlier, a division bench of the Su­preme Court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Ak­bar Naqvi had referred the matter related to delay in the provincial assemblies elec­tions to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice in this regard. The statement said that having considered the above, and the material placed before the Chief Justice, he is of the view that the issues raised require immediate consid­eration and resolution by this Court. It added, “Several provisions of the Consti­tution need to be considered, as also the relevant sections of the Elections Act. In particular, the issues involve, prima facie, a consideration of Article 17 of the Con­stitution and enforcement, inter alia, of the fundamental right of political parties and the citizens who form the electorates in the Punjab and KPK Provinces.