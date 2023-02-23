Share:

QUETTA - After the Barkhan murders, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday directed police to recover the abducted children of Khan Muhammad Marri from Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran’s private jail. CM Bizenjo has is­sued directives to additional chief secretary home, IGP Balo­chistan for the recovery of ab­ducted children and women.

The development came after Khetran’s son released the pic­tures of the ‘abducted children’ on social media. The pictures posted on Inam Khetran’s so­cial media showed the children including the ones who had been killed and others who are reportedly alive. The set of pictures showed the children working somewhere, whereas, a photo showed an abducted girl.

Inam Khetran said that the remaining children of Khan Mu­hammad Marri are still in the captivity of his father – the Balo­chistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. He claimed that Marri’s elder daughter is currently present in a house in Barkhan and the son was pres­ent in a house in Quetta.

Earlier, police raided the min­ister’s house in the Patel Bagh area to recover the abducted five children of Khan Muham­mad Marri. The police spokes­person said that women cops also took part in the raid.

During the raid, police searched the whole house in­cluding the guestroom.

The alliance of Marri tribes in­cluding the heirs of the victims staged a sit-in along with the bodies in the Red Zone of Quetta. The sit-in of the Marri alliance is being led by its chairman Jah­angir Marri. While talking to the media, Jahangir Marri said that several tribes were allegedly kept in the private jails of the provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for four years.

Marri said that the police did not register the First Informa­tion Report (FIR). He added that Khetran is part of the Balo­chistan government and they want to demand justice from the Centre. He announced that the sit-in will be continued un­til the provincial minister Khet­ran is not arrested.

Balochistan Home Depart­ment constituted a joint in­vestigation team (JIT) under the supervision of DIG Loralai Division to probe into the cold-blooded murders in Barkhan.

The Balochistan Home De­partment appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lora­lai Division as the JIT chairman while other members include Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Quetta and the representative of the Special Branch Barkhan. Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balo­chistan’s Barkhan district.

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were iden­tified as her two sons. Police de­tailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly dis­torted by pouring acid on it.