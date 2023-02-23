LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday held a condolence reference to express solidarity with the earthquake victims in Turkiye. The LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Turkish Consul General, Lahore Emir Özbay, Head of Information, Rescue 1122 Deeba Shahnaz, Vice President Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Doctor Mushtaq Maangatt, Executive Editor Dunya News Salman Ghani, President Lahore Bar Association Rana Intizaar Hussain, Director of the Lahore region, Pak-Turk Muarif Schools and Colleges Mr. Orhan Taskiran, Coordinator Turkish Cultural Center Yunus Emre, Eren Miyasoglu, GM Turkish Airlines and Lahore region Ömer Önder Haberdar spoke on the occasion. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that as the dimensions of the terrible tragedy in Turkiye resulting from the recent earthquake, the hearts of Pakistanis go out to the people of Turkiye. He said, “We offer to all those in Turkiye, who mourn losses of loved ones and remain stunned by the destruction of homes and communities
