Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednes­day held a condolence refer­ence to express solidarity with the earthquake victims in Turkiye. The LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Turkish Consul General, Lahore Emir Özbay, Head of Information, Rescue 1122 Deeba Shahnaz, Vice President Alkhidmat Founda­tion Pakistan Doctor Mushtaq Maangatt, Executive Editor Dunya News Salman Ghani, President Lahore Bar Asso­ciation Rana Intizaar Hussain, Director of the Lahore region, Pak-Turk Muarif Schools and Colleges Mr. Orhan Taskiran, Coordinator Turkish Cultural Center Yunus Emre, Eren Mi­yasoglu, GM Turkish Airlines and Lahore region Ömer Önder Haberdar spoke on the occa­sion. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that as the dimen­sions of the terrible tragedy in Turkiye resulting from the re­cent earthquake, the hearts of Pakistanis go out to the people of Turkiye. He said, “We offer to all those in Turkiye, who mourn losses of loved ones and remain stunned by the destruction of homes and communities