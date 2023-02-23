Share:

A local court in Quetta on Thursday approved 10-day physical remand of Balochistan Communication Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in the Barkhan brutal murder case.

The Balochistan minister who was arrested by the police yesterday was produced before the court seeking physical remand. Judicial Magistrate Semena Nasreen after hearing the arguments approved the 10-day remand of Mr Khetran and handed him into police custody.

Muhammad Marri, whose three family members were murdered, accused Abdul Rehman of keeping his five other family members in a "private jail".

A few days ago, a video of the release of a woman from a private prison with the Holy Quran in her hand was revealed on social media. The woman accused Balochistan Communications Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran of having imprisoned her along with her sons in a private jail.

Earlier today, six family members of Khan Muhammad Marri including his wife Giran Naz, daughter Farzana and four sons, Imran, Abdul Hameed, Ghaffar, and Sattar, who were abducted from Balochistan’s Barkhan district were rescued by the security forces.

45-year-old Giran Naz, 18-year-old Farzana and 12-year-old Imran were rescued from the mountainous area of Sibi range Kohlu while 19-year-old Abdul Hameed was rescued from Daki by the Levies Force. Later forces also rescued 15-year-old Ghaffar and 11-year-old Sattar.

Earlier, sources had told that there were reports of some abductees in Multan and raids were being conducted from rescuing them.

The post-mortem of the girl, whose dead body was found from a well in Barkhan incident, has also been completed. According to sources the murdered was not 45-year-old Giran Naz but a 17-year-old girl who is yet to be identified while two sons of Mohammad Khan Marri are said to be among the murdered.

Police surgeon Dr. Ayesha Faiz told that one of the body found in the well was of a girl aged between 17 and 18 years. She added that the victim was sexually abused and tortured. Three bullets were fired on the deceased girl’s head while acid was thrown on the face and neck to hide her identity.