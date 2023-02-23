Share:

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police killed six ‘terrorists’ in a joint operation in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to details, the CTD and police in a joint operation in Lakki Marwat’s Daddiwala area met an encounter with the terrorists. The terrorists were planning to carry out an attack at police station Abbasa, the police said.

The killed terrorists were identified as Ziaullah, Safatullah aka “Drone”, Mohibullah and Kalimullah aka “Faqeero”.

The terrorists were also involved in attacks on the police and security forces.

Earlier on February 13, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police foiled a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat district.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police official stated that the police took action on suspicious activities in the vicinity of the Bakhmal police station where terrorists opened fire at the police team and fled from the scene.

The police confirmed the presence of terrorists through thermal cameras and later a gunfight took place with them.

According to the police, no casualty was reported in the exchange of fire.