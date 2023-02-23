Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer has directed all traffic personnel to adopt courteous attitude with citizens and road users as decent behaviour is key to successful policing. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, a special course was held with the purpose to brief policemen about decent policing measures. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer delivered a special lecture and urged the police officials of the traffic division to adopt a soft attitude with citizens during interaction with them. CTO Islamabad stressed the need to improve the performance of the traffic division. He directed the officials to follow operational codes of the force including equal implementation of law, polite attitude and ensure immediate help to the road users in case of any problem to them. He said that indecent attitude with citizens cannot be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be taken against those involved in rude attitude. Islamabad Capital Police is the model police force and its functioning would be further improved as per vision of IGP Islamabad, he added. He said discipline in any force is crucial for its success and it ensures respect among the citizens. He directed the personnel to ensure decent attitude while interacting with citizens as a good image is key to success of any force.