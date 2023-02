Share:

ANTANANARIVO-A powerful cyclone tracked across Madagascar on Wednesday, killing four people, as it headed towards Mozambique, disaster management authorities said.

A 27-year-old man drowned in rising sea waters just before Cyclone Freddy made landfall on the Indian Ocean island on Tuesday evening, packing winds of around 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour).The authorities on Wednesday morning said the toll had risen to four.