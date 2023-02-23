Share:

If it was not abundantly clear to everyone already, Wednesday’s hearing proceedings in the Supreme Court regarding three petitions to investigate the cypher ‘controversy’ should put any outstanding doubts to rest. The SC rejected all three on the grounds of the issue not being one of fundamental rights, but there are key takeaways that were brought forward as a result of honourable Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s remarks during the proceedings.

Primary among these is the fact that the PTI government was well within its power to investigate this falsified claim of foreign intervention as the cypher was received when Imran Khan was Prime Minister. The fact that the government decided the communique was of no consequence initially, and then played it up later for political mileage should not be lost on anyone. This was a cynical attempt to distract from the indigenous no-confidence motion launched by the PDM parties only after the former Prime Minister realised that his ouster was imminent.

Second, it is also clear that the PTI legal team’s attempt to relate foreign affairs to fundamental rights was also ill-advised, as this went against the maintainability of the petition.

Most importantly, however, the honourable judge set a positive precedent by defining the ambit of the court and the executive. What PTI wanted sends Pakistan down a slippery slope—if we are not there already—where all matters dealt with by the executive can essentially be brought to the court for review regardless of whether rights are being infringed upon. By clarifying that the executive has complete free reign over foreign affairs, to the point of declaration of war or cutting ties, the judge established that this issue is firmly under the purview of the Prime Minister. We have seen this with cases about parliament proceedings and the actions of the President and the executive being petitioned against in the courts, and this has eroded trust in these institutions. Dragging the courts into matters of foreign affairs would have only exacerbated the issue.

Finally, it must be remembered that this was a mess of Imran Khan’s making. The former Prime Minister deliberately damaged a key relationship with an ally by falsifying claims and rolling this back into the Supreme Court to retain some credibility over this issue. This was an easy way to wash his hands off the issue and it is positive to see that the SC ruling does not allow for this lie to be extended any longer.