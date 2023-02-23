Share:

RAWALPINDI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Tuesday night and inspected various departments of the hospital including emergency ward and medical store.

The DC also checked the attendance register of the doctors and paramedical staff. He strictly instructed that all the employees should not only ensure their attendance at their place of posting but also perform their duties diligently. No compromise would be made on attendance of the staff, he added. He visited the patients and inquired about the medical treatment facilities available at the hospital. He also inquired about the behavior of the doctors from the relatives of the patients in the hospital.

No effort should be spared for the treatment of patients, the DC directed the authorities.

The DC said that the visits to the hospitals would continue. He said cleanliness should be taken care of in the hospital and the authorities should ensure supply of medicines. He also assured to address the complaints of the patients.