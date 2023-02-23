Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commis­sioner Lahore Rafia Haider on Wednesday visited Fruit and Vege­table Market at Multan Road and inspected the auction process of vegetables. The DC went to different sheds and stalls in the market and checked availability of veg­etables and fruits. She directed the market committee for regular monitoring of auction process to discour­age unfair increase in wholesale price. Rafia Haider also interacted with the commission agents and shopkeep­ers and said that dis­trict administration was very serious to control hike in the rate of daily use items. The DC discussed market situation and prob­lems with shopkeep­ers and promised to resolve all issues at shortest time.