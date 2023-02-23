Share:

The death toll from a raid carried out by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus rose to 11 late Wednesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry released a statement saying that 66-year-old Anan Shawkat Annab, who suffered from tear gas inhalation, died in a hospital.

The ministry added that Israeli forces have killed 62 Palestinians since the start of the year.

Massacre in Nablus

Israeli forces raided Nablus in the north of the West Bank from several points earlier Wednesday.

Surrounding a house in the historic Old City, the soldiers intervened with live bullets against Palestinians protesting the raid, killing civilians, including a child.

In the attack, 102 Palestinians were injured, six of whom suffered serious wounds.