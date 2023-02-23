Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Senate panel was informed Wednesday that the 231 posts of CSS are vacant in the country as the passing rate in CSS examination has declined by 80pc during the past 27 years.

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat that met under the chairmanship of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, was informed that more than 50pc of the vacant CSS seats are located in Sindh and Balochistan which include 104 minority’s seats, 47 seats of women open merit and 80 seats on quota are vacant.

The Federal Public Service Commission chairman in-charge briefed the committee on Special Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination, 2023. The federal government / Cabinet approved Special CSS exams for the unfilled vacancies.

The committee was informed that there are 67 vacant seats in Sindh (43 in rural & 24 in urban Sindh), 63 in Balochistan, 52 in Punjab, 23 in KP,18 in former FATA, 6 in Azad Kashmir and 2 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The Committee chairman enquired about the steps being taken to fill up these vacant seats. Establishment Division’s officials told the committee that the students are not passing the written test. Coaching academies are also being approached to improve the standard of Educational institutes to cope with the CSS exam especially for the students of Baluchistan to attain eligibility. It was apprised that the Establishment Division will provide funds to the academies for CSS preparation.

Cabinet Division secretary said that the quality of education in the country is decreasing. In 1995, the success rate in CSS examination was 10pc, which has now reduced by almost 80pc to less than 2pc. It was also apprised that the cabinet has approved the amendment to enhance the upper age limit for the said exam up to 35 years.

The committee directed the Cabinet Division and Established Division to brief the committee within 15 days on the steps being taken to initiate the Special Central Superior Services examination and as to how this new provision will help improve filling of the vacant seats and elevate the quality of education to make students compatible to pass the CSS exams.

On the issue of incidents of LPG cylinders blast in the country, the committee directed OGRA chairman to prepare a draft law to increase the penalty on registered and unregistered LNG cylinder manufactures for selling substandard cylinders responsible for cylinder blasts. The committee chairman also directed the OGRA to coordinate with the law enforcing bodies in order to curb this menace. The chairman said that he will get in touch with provincial police chiefs including ICT to ensure coordination with the OGRA authorities on enforcing and implementing regulations. The Committee chairman directed the PEMRA and PTA to support public service management through electronic and print media.

The ORGA chairman informed the committee that today, 5000 tons of LPG is being sold compared to 2000 tons five years ago. In the next few years it will reach 10000 tons.

The committee unanimously passed the Bill titled ‘The Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ moved by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs in the Senate sitting held on 20th January, 2023.

The Bill aims to give an additional monthly benevolent grant to the family of deceased employees who dies during service in security related act. Similarly, a special lump sum grant is provided to the family members of a deceased employee who dies during service in security related act.