LAHORE - The Punjab chief secretary has issued di­rections to all deputy commissioners for improving governance and service deliv­ery in their districts. Presiding over a vid­eo-link meeting of deputy commissioners here on Wednesday, he said that admin­istrative officers must go out in the field themselves to assess the situation, add­ing that there should be a clear improve­ment in governance and service delivery. He also issued a warning to the districts not performing well in price control. He asked the deputy commissioners to visit fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction process. The chief secretary ordered for strict action against those in­volved in overcharging and hoarding of urea and said that sufficient availability of fertiliser must be ensured at fixed rate. He said that necessary facilities should be provided at educational institutions, hospitals and health centres on a priority basis. The chief secretary also issued in­structions for improving cleanliness and removing wall-chalking in cities.

LDA SEALS 13 PROPERTIES

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), in an operation against non-pay­ment of commercial fee, sealed 13 prop­erties in the provincial capital on Wednes­day. On directions of Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan, special team of Town Planning Zone-VII led by Chief Aye­sha Mutahir and Deputy Director Umar Majeed took an action against violators in Quaid-E-Azam Town Peco Road. It may be mentioned here that special teams of different Town Planning Zones had sealed dozens of shops, show- rooms, marriage halls and academies during the last 10 days due to non-payment of annual com­mercialization fee.