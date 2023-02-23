Share:

LAHORE - After the completion of dis­trict level sports events, the Divisional Level Inter-Colle­giate Sports Championship 2023 commenced across the province under the ban­ner of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab. These events will continue till Feb 26. Sangla Hill Gradu­ate College beat Islamia Col­lege Civil Lines by 58-56 in the first semifinal of kabaddi event at Islamia College Rail­way Road on Wednesday. HED Punjab Secretary Javed Akhtar Mahmood and DG SBP Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour on this occasion. They also planted saplings on this occasion. Secretary HED Pun­jab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that the winning team of kabaddi event will be awarded Rs 150,000, runner-up team Rs 130,000 and third position holder Rs 110,000 followed by a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for fourth position holder