The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed its meeting over announcement of election date in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the Supreme Court (SC) took suo motu notice on the matter.

According to sources privy to the development, the electoral watchdog will now present its point of view on President Arif Alvi’s orders in the apex court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday took suo motu notice of the delay in holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that there appeared to be a “lack of clarity” on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that the suo motu notice comes two days after President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday unilaterally announced April 9 as the date for holding elections in both the provinces after his invitation for consultations on the matter was turned down by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).