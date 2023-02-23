Share:

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Thursday the masses were looking up to the judiciary amid the ongoing situation.

PTI leaders Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Sharaqpuri and Ahmed Nawaz congratulated Mr Elahi on joining the party. During the meeting, Mr Elahi welcomed the SC’s decision to take suo motu notice of delay in elections.

Speaking about the "Jail Bharo Movement", Mr Elahi said the spirits of the party leaders, workers and the masses were commendable. He stressed the need for extending all-out support to PTI chief Imran Khan to seek real independence.

Schooling the political opponents, Mr Elahi said, "The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is making bogus cases against its opponents to exert pressure on them." He said the masses had now become enlightened as Imran Khan had played an anchoring role to make the masses vigilant.

Heaping praise on President Arif Alvi for announcing the dates for the elections in Punjab and KP, Mr Elahi reminded the federal and caretaker governments to hold elections in the two provinces within 90 days.