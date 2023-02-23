Share:

FAISALABAD - Newly posted Director General (DG) Faisalabad De­velopment Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry assumed the charge of his of­fice, here on Wednesday. Earli­er, he has worked as secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineer­ing, South Punjab. When he reached the FDA Complex, Ad­ditional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti and Chief En­gineer Mehar Ayub, alongwith other officers and staff, warm­ly welcomed him. Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Inqilabi Workers Union called on the DG and presented him with a bouquet.