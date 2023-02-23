LAHORE - FG Polo and Master Paints registered victories on the second day of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.
FG Polo started the match with two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-0 lead, which was reduced to 1-2 by Diamond Paints, who dominated the second chukker with two back-to-back goals to have a 3-2. FG Polo then hit an equalizer to make it 3-3. The third and fourth chukkers saw FG Polo’s dominance, who hammered three goals against one by Diamond Paints to win by 6-4.
Master Paints started well and took a slight 3-2 lead just before the end of the first chukker. DS Polo then slammed in two goals to take a 4-3 lead in the second chukker. Master Paints bounced back with four fabulous goals against DS Polo’s one to earn a 7-5 lead. The last chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each with Master Paints, having a half goal handicap advantage, won the match by 8½-6. Two important matches will be played today (Thursday).