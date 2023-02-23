Share:

LAHORE - FG Polo and Master Paints registered vic­tories on the second day of the 2nd Presi­dent of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

FG Polo started the match with two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-0 lead, which was reduced to 1-2 by Diamond Paints, who dominated the second chuk­ker with two back-to-back goals to have a 3-2. FG Polo then hit an equalizer to make it 3-3. The third and fourth chuk­kers saw FG Polo’s dominance, who ham­mered three goals against one by Dia­mond Paints to win by 6-4.

Master Paints started well and took a slight 3-2 lead just before the end of the first chukker. DS Polo then slammed in two goals to take a 4-3 lead in the sec­ond chukker. Master Paints bounced back with four fabulous goals against DS Po­lo’s one to earn a 7-5 lead. The last chuk­ker saw both the sides scoring one goal each with Master Paints, having a half goal handicap advantage, won the match by 8½-6. Two important matches will be played today (Thursday).