Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari signed three MoUs with his Hungarian counterpart, consolidating cooperation in various areas including sports, diplomatic academies and education between Pakistan and Hungry.

In a series of Tweets, he said the MoU in education has made Pakistan the largest recipient of Hungry scholarships increasing it to 400 Pakistani students annually to study in Hungarian universities.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he successfully concluded first-ever official visit as any Pakistani Foreign Minister to Budapest. He said it was due to excellent support from Team Pakistan in Hungary.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Hungary will continue to work in strengthening bilateral ties.