The line-up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is now complete with Haiti, Portugal, and Panama booking their spots at this year’s tournament in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand following success at the inaugural Play-Off Tournament.

Qualification means Haiti and Panama will head to Australia in July to complete Group D and F respectively, while Portugal will make their way back to Aotearoa New Zealand to join defending FIFA Women’s World Cup champions USA in Group E.

Football fans in Aotearoa New Zealand were given a taste of what’s to come at the FIFA Women’s World Cup with passionate fans turning out to see their national teams put on a display of world-class football. Local and international fans of the qualified nations are being encouraged to visit FIFA.com/Tickets to purchase Single Match Passes to watch their heroes in action at the final Tournament.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “I am delighted to welcome Haiti, Portugal, and Panama to the final line up of teams who will play at the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. All three teams will bring colour and excitement to the Tournament which will capture the imagination of fans around the world as women’s football goes Beyond Greatness in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand this July and August.”

Attention now turns to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with additional single match passes for Australia’s showpiece opening Group B match against Republic of Ireland to go on sale on Friday 24 February 2023 at FIFA.com/Tickets. Sales will commence at midday AEDT / 14:00 NZDT / 02:00 CET.

Friday 3 March will see the second sales phase of tickets conclude, with the Last-Minute Sales Phase commencing on Tuesday 11 April – 100 days prior to the opening matchday. For further ticketing information and updates on the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, please visit FIFA.com/Tickets regularly. The final FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Match Schedule has been updated and can be found here.