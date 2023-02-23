Share:

LAHORE - Iconic lady golfer Ghazala Ansari has thanked all the lady golfers, who had come together to organize and participate in the Challenge Cup, saying it was organized in a historic and professional manner.

Expressing her gratitude at the culmination of a successful 2nd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup, Ghazala Ansari said it was delight­ful to notice the rise of ladies’ golf in Pakistan. She particularly ac­knowledged chief organizer Dr Asma Shami’s relentless efforts in developing ladies golf in Pakistan at the national and international level. However, her unique contribution in conception of the idea of recog­nizing the icons of yesteryears and highlighting their achievements is highly credible.

The combined efforts of Dr Shami’s highly devoted and enthu­siastic team, comprising Bela Azam, Tournament Director, Munazza Shaheen, Chief Referee, Mamoona Azam, Coordinator, ensured that this historic event was conducted in a trend-setting manner. She es­pecially praised Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club management for their ex­ceptional arrangements in conduct­ing the event, including keeping the course in the best condition.

It is worth mentioning that Ghaza­la Ansari was a proud golfer from Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club, her victories root back to her club as she worked hard to stand as the greatest lady golfer ever produced by Paki­stan. Dr Shami remarked: “We have brought Ghazala back to her Golfing Home, the Gymkhana Club!”

Ghazali Ansari revered the spon­sors, Mrs. Bela Azam, saying the interest of resourceful entities to support such a cause shows the sen­sitivity and eagerness to give back to society and build the accurate culture of eulogizing the heroes. It is worth mentioning that Mrs. Bela Azam was also the sole financial sponsor of this prestigious event. All funding was provided by her brand ‘Jhulke’.