Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Thursday the efforts to debar him from the politics underway.

Addressing a speech via video link, Mr Khan recalled his "Jail Bharo Movement," saying, "The country hardly witnessed too many arrests along with the party leadership."

Mr Khan recalled PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's claim of torture, saying, "Gill was tortured to give a statement against me."

He schooled the incumbent government, saying, “Even during martial law regimes, the country did not witness such brutality as it is witnessing today”. He lamented the case of terrorism was lodged against him.

Taking a dig at the electoral watchdog, Mr Khan said, "The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) keeps on giving its ruling against the PTI by joining the hands of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The electoral watchdog is hard at work campaigning for the PDM's political interests."

Mr Khan recalled the arrests of PTI leaders, saying, "Our people had been arrested from their homes."

He lamented that along with Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati was subjected to torture.

Mr Khan heaped praise on Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Chaudhry Moonis Elahi for extending their support to the PTI, claiming that the PML-Q was under pressure to leave him.

Berating the coalition government, Mr Khan said, "Everyone is aware of the fact that the government is resorting to wicked tactics."

On Wednesday, former prime minister Imran Khan had asked masses to be prepared for spiralling inflation.

Addressing the nation via video link, he lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the latter was preparing the nation for more inflation.

The deposed premier reminded PM Shehbaz of his speeches during the PTI’s tenure, adding if enemies would not be dealt with the way the coalition government did in the past 10 months.

Recalling his ouster, Mr Khan said, "Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had toppled the PTI’s government by joining hands with the foreign powers."

Comparing his tenure with the current regime, Mr Khan said, "Today the country is witnessing inflation three times greater than during the PTI’s tenure."

Imran Khan criticised the government' and said s promises to improve the country by reducing the number of government vehicles and selling land, calling these plans misleading.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the coalition government, claiming that they had conspired against his own government. According to him, the PM Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and Qamar Javed Bajwa were involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Furthermore, Imran Khan condemned the current government's actions, stating that even an enemy would not have done what has happened in the country in the last 10 months. He also accused the leadership of the coalition government of having their corruption cases dismissed after coming to power.

