Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and party chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Thursday while launching a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said that former prime minister Imran Khan brought the country to the brink of collapse.

Addressing a workers' convention in Sargodha, she come down hard on the PTI chairman and said that the group of the former PM is responsible for current economic situation of the country.

She said that the PML-N has jumped in to prepare itself for the elections and also challenged the PTI to win election with the power of masses.