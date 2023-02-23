Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Has­san Murtaza on Wednesday said that credit of dirty poli­tics went to Imran Niazi and Sheikh Rasheed. Addressing a protest rally organized by the PPP Lahore chapter against using indecent language by Sheikh Rasheed against PPP leadership and the party, out­side the Gaddafi Stadium here, he said that Sheikh Rasheed had changed his political fa­ther in every era, adding that Imran would have to face this abusive language in future as Sheikh Rasheed did not spare anyone. He warned the re­sponsible of intolerance and dirty politics that it could be dangerous for them in future. He said that it was not culture of the PPP to abuse someone and warned Sheikh Rasheed by saying that the PPP also had ability to speak other­wise. PPP Lahore President Ch Aslam Gill said that Sheikh Rasheed was doing dirty politics. He said that the PPP always spoke the language of constitution, law and de­mocracy, however, he warned that the PPP workers would never tolerate any abusive or third class language against their beloved Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. PPP leaders Samina Khalid Ghurki, Naeem Dastgeer, Nargis Khan, Faiza Malik, and several other leaders and workers partici­pated in the protest rally.