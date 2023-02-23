Share:

Peshawar - Only the enforcement of copyright law can ensure the well-being of the artist community, musicians, singers, performers, and other creators, said Faruk Amil, Chairman IPO-Pakistan while addressing a consultative meeting regarding amendments in the Copyright Ordinance, 1962.

IPO-Pakistan is working hard to improve the existing copyright law through consultations with artists, lawyers, musicians, and representatives from other creative industries he said in a meeting which was attended by representatives of artists, musicians, lyricists, writers, Pashto Academy, Department of the Fine Art University of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Department, National Incubation Centre, Peshawar and others.

Amil emphasised the importance of preserving and protecting KP’s heritage, culture, and music for future generations. He went on to say that it could only be ensured by protecting artists’ economic rights. He also urged stakeholders to propose amendments to the Copyright Ordinance, 1962, which will be implemented soon due to technological advancements, artificial intelligence, and new avenues for the exploitation of copyright works.

Artists and singers expressed their dissatisfaction over the infringement of their copyright works on YouTube and other social media platforms.