Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minis­ter Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday criticized the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for weak handling of the economic sector. Talk­ing to a private televi­sion channel, he said the Chairman of PTI Imran Khan had damaged the economy and other sectors of the country. The people are facing problems due to the price hike that had been created by the PTI gov­ernment, he said. Com­menting on the court arrest movement (Jail Bharo Tehreek), he said Imran Khan was play­ing tactics to gain per­sonal interests. Reply­ing to a question about elections, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).