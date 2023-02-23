Share:

KARACHI - With the primary goal of giving graduating students employment options to achieve a brighter future, a job fair has been a tradition at Iqra University in Karachi for more than a decade. Dr Wasim Qazi, the Vice-Chancellor, President expressed this view while speaking at the Job Fair 2023, that job fairs are held right away following convocation. More than 700 students attended the job fair this year, and employers came along with 5000 job vacancies with pay ranges between 40,000 to 165,000.