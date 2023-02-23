Share:

RAWALPINDI - Josh National Literary Seminar was held in collaboration with Josh Adabi Foundation on the 41st death anniversary of the revolutionary poet Josh Malihabadi in Punjab Arts Council.

The seminar was presided over by Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jafari while Naheed Manzoor was the chief guest on the occasion. Addressing the participants, Chairman Josh Literary Foundation Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi said that Josh Malihabadi’s literature is the identity of Pakistan.

He created new enthusiasm in the freedom movement through his poetry.