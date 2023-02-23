Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Wednesday announced that the Karachi Games 2023 will begin on the third March and Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will be the chief guest in its opening ceremony scheduled to be held in the KMC Sports Complex at Kashmir Road here. He said this while speaking in a press briefing after the inauguration of the Secretariat of Karachi Games 2023 in KMC Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Departmental heads of KMC and other officers were also present on this occasion. The Administrator Karachi said that in order to carry out the administrative and technical affairs of the Karachi Games, the Karachi Games Secretariat has been established in the KMC Sports Complex, where the technical staff, a ground committee including officials and members of various sports associations will be present, while for print and electronic media a media corner has also been provided for the coverage of various sports and timely reporting by journalists. Various sports associations and other related persons will be in touch with this secretariat and all matters of the Karachi Games will be done here.

He said for a sports-loving city like Karachi, these games are no less than a breath of fresh air, and the special thing is that the KMC will not spend any money on organizing these games, instead, it has hired the services of various sponsors.