LAHORE - Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan was starting direct flights between Almaty and Lahore from April, and Almaty and Karachi from May this year to help promote business to business, and people to people relations between both the countries. “President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Pakistan this year, which will start a new chapter of trade and economic relations between the two countries”, the ambassador said while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).
Share: