LAHORE - Kazakh Ambassa­dor Yerzhan Kistafin said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan was starting direct flights between Almaty and Lahore from April, and Almaty and Karachi from May this year to help promote business to business, and people to peo­ple relations between both the countries. “President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Pakistan this year, which will start a new chapter of trade and eco­nomic relations between the two countries”, the ambassa­dor said while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Cham­ber of Commerce and Indus­try (ICCI).